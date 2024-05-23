5,529 Shares in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Duolingo by 814.3% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DUOL shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.63.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of DUOL opened at $176.76 on Thursday. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $121.89 and a one year high of $251.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.60 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $2,184,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,726.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $2,184,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,726.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total transaction of $322,605.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,099,895.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,921 shares of company stock valued at $27,371,558 over the last three months. 19.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

