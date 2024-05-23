Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Holdings Trimmed by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 81.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,139 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 32,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 728,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,860,000 after acquiring an additional 79,544 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.6 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Shares of ARE opened at $122.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.73 and a 52 week high of $135.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 474.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

