Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its position in Citigroup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

C stock opened at $63.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $64.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.87.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

