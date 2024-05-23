Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from Consumers Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Consumers Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of Consumers Bancorp stock opened at $17.51 on Thursday. Consumers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $18.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.72.
Consumers Bancorp Company Profile
