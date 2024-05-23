Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from Consumers Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Consumers Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Consumers Bancorp stock opened at $17.51 on Thursday. Consumers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $18.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.72.

Get Consumers Bancorp alerts:

Consumers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Consumers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.