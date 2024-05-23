Insider Selling: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sells $297,264.32 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 4,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $297,264.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,557 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,449.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

StoneX Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $74.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.46 and its 200-day moving average is $68.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.86. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.93 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneX Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in StoneX Group by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in StoneX Group by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

