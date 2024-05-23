PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,273 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $11,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 81.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 59.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VIS stock opened at $242.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.00. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $183.29 and a 52 week high of $244.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.