Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POOL. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Pool by 96.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Down 1.0 %

POOL stock opened at $367.60 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $307.77 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

