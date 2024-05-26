Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 20,782 Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $14,675,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 796,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after buying an additional 103,476 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 7.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 410,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 27,053 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital in the third quarter worth about $4,555,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $1,487,000. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kyle Steven Brown bought 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,008.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 821,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,222.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.60. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $50.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.09 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 36.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is presently 126.71%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRIN. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Trinity Capital from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

