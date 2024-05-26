Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 142 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total value of $690,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,203,606.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total value of $690,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,203,606.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,366 shares of company stock valued at $25,440,835 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CI. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price target (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.14.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 1.5 %

CI stock opened at $332.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $350.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.34. The company has a market cap of $94.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

