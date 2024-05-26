Kim D. Thorpe Acquires 35,906 Shares of GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB) Stock

GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) CFO Kim D. Thorpe bought 35,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $12,567.10. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,275,055 shares in the company, valued at $446,269.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE JOB opened at $0.33 on Friday. GEE Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GEE Group stock. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new position in GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,683,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000. GEE Group comprises 3.2% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cable Car Capital LLC owned approximately 5.23% of GEE Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GEE Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

