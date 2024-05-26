King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys New Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 280.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $129.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.17. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $132.49.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

