Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 6,101 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at $697,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Loews by 488.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 159,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 132,313 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 28,352 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 24,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Loews by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $74.75 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $55.94 and a 1 year high of $78.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.71%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $71,344.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $71,344.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $3,862,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 507,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,222,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,951 shares of company stock valued at $11,659,844 in the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

