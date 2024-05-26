Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 84.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,315 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Energizer were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Energizer by 28.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,860,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,081 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Energizer by 13.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,158 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at $16,559,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Energizer by 67.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 379,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 153,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at $3,629,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Stock Down 0.6 %

ENR opened at $28.82 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.36. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Energizer had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 119.16%. The firm had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

About Energizer

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Further Reading

