Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hilton Worldwide worth $26,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLT. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 21.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $211.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.83. The company has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.43 and a 12 month high of $215.79.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.28.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

