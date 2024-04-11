Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) PT Raised to $86.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.49% from the company’s current price.

COOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $76.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.38. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.74 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.35 and a 200 day moving average of $64.75.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.31 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 27.87%. Analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Michael S. Weinbach acquired 17,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael S. Weinbach acquired 17,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $1,790,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,051 shares in the company, valued at $26,212,912.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $5,431,500. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

