Sidoti Csr Comments on Luxfer Holdings PLC’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Luxfer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Luxfer’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share.

Shares of NYSE LXFR opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $277.42 million, a P/E ratio of -129.23, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.31. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $16.58.

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.70 million. Luxfer had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Luxfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Luxfer by 855.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 50.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -649.92%.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

