Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an underperform rating and a $1.15 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.96.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

