Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 54,016 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Sabre during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Sabre by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Sabre by 63.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabre during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabre during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

Sabre Price Performance

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $2.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.56. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $5.76.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $687.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.89 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

