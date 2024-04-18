Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $78.64 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 517,535 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.5% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $78,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.80.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $181.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.15 and a 52-week high of $189.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,798,456 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

