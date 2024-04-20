Analysts Set Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Price Target at $20.67

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OCSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,166 shares in the company, valued at $224,101.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,277,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,702,000 after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth about $4,626,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,137,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,883,000 after acquiring an additional 66,066 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at about $2,309,000. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCSL opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.06. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $21.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.93.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $97.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 145.70%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

