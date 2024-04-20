Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Portfolio Manager Johannes Palsson Purchases 5,670 Shares

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager Johannes Palsson acquired 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $70,251.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 46,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,933.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FINS opened at $12.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average of $12.15. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $12.55.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%.
Institutional Trading of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile
