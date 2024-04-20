Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Portfolio Manager Johannes Palsson Purchases 5,670 Shares

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager Johannes Palsson acquired 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $70,251.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 46,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,933.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FINS opened at $12.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average of $12.15. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $12.55.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%.

Institutional Trading of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 469,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after buying an additional 24,644 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC grew its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 38.7% during the third quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 41,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 11,441 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 7.7% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,574,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,037,000 after buying an additional 254,060 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 120.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 837,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after buying an additional 17,694 shares during the period.

