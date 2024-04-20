AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Insider Buys C$111,604.79 in Stock

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$23.75 per share, with a total value of C$111,604.79.
EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 19th, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 21,200 shares of AutoCanada stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.64 per share, with a total value of C$564,865.52.
- On Wednesday, March 13th, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 3,750 shares of AutoCanada stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$23.92 per share, with a total value of C$89,694.38.
AutoCanada Price Performance
TSE:ACQ opened at C$24.15 on Friday. AutoCanada Inc. has a 12 month low of C$15.14 and a 12 month high of C$27.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08. The firm has a market cap of C$570.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.60.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark set a C$35.00 price target on AutoCanada in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Acumen Capital cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$33.00 to C$24.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$24.50 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.95.
View Our Latest Analysis on AutoCanada
AutoCanada Company Profile
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
