AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Insider Buys C$111,604.79 in Stock

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$23.75 per share, with a total value of C$111,604.79.

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 21,200 shares of AutoCanada stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.64 per share, with a total value of C$564,865.52.

On Wednesday, March 13th, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 3,750 shares of AutoCanada stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$23.92 per share, with a total value of C$89,694.38.

AutoCanada Price Performance

TSE:ACQ opened at C$24.15 on Friday. AutoCanada Inc. has a 12 month low of C$15.14 and a 12 month high of C$27.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08. The firm has a market cap of C$570.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.43 billion. AutoCanada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. On average, analysts expect that AutoCanada Inc. will post 3.0424469 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark set a C$35.00 price target on AutoCanada in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Acumen Capital cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$33.00 to C$24.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$24.50 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.95.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

