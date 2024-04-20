CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives C$32.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$32.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

CAE stock opened at C$25.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. CAE has a 12 month low of C$24.75 and a 12 month high of C$33.87.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.09 billion. CAE had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 6.24%. Research analysts expect that CAE will post 1.2964371 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

