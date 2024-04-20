Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) Insider Raelene Murphy Buys 65,000 Shares

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH – Get Free Report) insider Raelene Murphy acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.73 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,125.00 ($30,403.23).

Tabcorp Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.20.

Tabcorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Tabcorp’s payout ratio is -7.14%.

Tabcorp Company Profile

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone.

