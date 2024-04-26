National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,173,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,063,000 after purchasing an additional 22,443 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 4.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,723,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,539,000 after acquiring an additional 78,898 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,437,000 after acquiring an additional 14,420 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 12.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,735,000 after acquiring an additional 30,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $11,642,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NHI opened at $62.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.95. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $47.54 and a one year high of $63.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.02%.

In related news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.69 per share, with a total value of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,757.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on National Health Investors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

