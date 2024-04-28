Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. Affiliated Managers Group has set its Q1 guidance at $5.03-$5.24 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $502.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.98 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 32.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $160.20 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $120.22 and a 12 month high of $169.65. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

AMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Affiliated Managers Group

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Recommended Stories

