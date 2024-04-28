Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 193.2% from the March 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 833,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Akzo Nobel
Akzo Nobel Trading Up 2.2 %
Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.
Akzo Nobel Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4498 per share. This is a boost from Akzo Nobel’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.47%.
About Akzo Nobel
Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Akzo Nobel
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.