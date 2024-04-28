Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 193.2% from the March 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 833,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of AKZOY opened at $22.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Akzo Nobel Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4498 per share. This is a boost from Akzo Nobel’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.47%.

About Akzo Nobel

(Get Free Report)

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.