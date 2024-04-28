Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) was down 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 56,232 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 242,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.
Expion360 Trading Down 2.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.06.
Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98 million. Expion360 had a negative net margin of 124.66% and a negative return on equity of 97.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Expion360 Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expion360
About Expion360
Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Expion360
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Expion360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expion360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.