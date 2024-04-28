Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) was down 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 56,232 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 242,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Expion360 Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Get Expion360 alerts:

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98 million. Expion360 had a negative net margin of 124.66% and a negative return on equity of 97.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Expion360 Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expion360

About Expion360

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Expion360 stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expion360 Inc. ( NASDAQ:XPON Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.31% of Expion360 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expion360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expion360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.