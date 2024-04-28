Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Trading Down 8.3%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.73 and last traded at $7.73. Approximately 291 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Gray Television Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Gray Television had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.02%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

