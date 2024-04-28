HC Wainwright Comments on Ur-Energy Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ur-Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 25th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.40 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on URG. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Ur-Energy from $2.40 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Ur-Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.87.

Ur-Energy Price Performance

URG stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $475.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.11. Ur-Energy has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.01.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 173.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ur-Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ur-Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,419,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,286 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ur-Energy by 707,496.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 566,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 565,997 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ur-Energy by 20.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,349,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,647 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ur-Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,514,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Ur-Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ur-Energy

(Get Free Report)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.