Howard Hughes (NYSEARCA:HHH) Trading 1.1% Higher

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSEARCA:HHH – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.39 and last traded at $64.42. 278,130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 308,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.57.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

