Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Down 0.2%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 588,883 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 8,242,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LUNR shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $663.63 million, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 million. Intuitive Machines had a net margin of 78.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Machines

In other news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $1,112,215.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,302,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Read More

