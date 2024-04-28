Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) PT Raised to $37.00 at TD Cowen

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MBLY. Wolfe Research raised Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Mobileye Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.70.

Mobileye Global Trading Down 5.5 %

MBLY stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.36. Mobileye Global has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $47.41. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.05, a P/E/G ratio of 13.57 and a beta of -0.21.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,600 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,386.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

