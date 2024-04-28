Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,218,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,411 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $21,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth $35,498,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 14.2% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 13,062,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,128,000 after buying an additional 1,622,703 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 32,313.4% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,561,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,953,000 after buying an additional 1,556,214 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,788,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,755,000 after buying an additional 1,330,802 shares during the period. Finally, Yunqi Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter valued at $19,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIPS. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Vipshop Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $15.73 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.27.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.18 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 7.20%. Vipshop’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Vipshop’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

