Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $165,000 Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 97.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,959 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.36.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of APD opened at $236.08 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The company has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.35.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

