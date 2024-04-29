Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of UGI by 503.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,904,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,810,000 after buying an additional 2,423,713 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 67.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,372,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,560,000 after buying an additional 951,405 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of UGI by 309.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,175,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,033,000 after buying an additional 888,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,271,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,255,000 after buying an additional 781,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the third quarter valued at $16,279,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Price Performance

Shares of UGI opened at $25.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $34.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.38.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. UGI had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -68.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered UGI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

About UGI

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

