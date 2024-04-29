Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 728 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,258 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 639 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in BHP Group by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $56.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.24.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.44 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.

BHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

