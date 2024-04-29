State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.94 Million Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Janus Henderson Group worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silchester International Investors LLP grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,888,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,893,000 after buying an additional 914,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,540,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,616,000 after buying an additional 84,307 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,428,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,522,000 after buying an additional 155,037 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,773,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,803,000 after buying an additional 34,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 33.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 690,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,834,000 after buying an additional 172,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $31.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average is $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $33.25.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.26 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $948,190.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,758.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO James R. Lowry sold 9,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $301,691.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $948,190.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,758.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,459 over the last ninety days. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

