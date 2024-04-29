Valmark Advisers Inc. Invests $576,000 in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,341,000 after purchasing an additional 29,798 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 46,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 24,290 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 271.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after buying an additional 355,755 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 78.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 414,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,678,000 after buying an additional 182,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 31.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 20,081 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $92.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.58 and a beta of 1.99. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $99.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.89.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $66,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,043.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 736 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $66,306.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,043.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $1,141,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,044,932.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,078 shares of company stock worth $9,972,971 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

