Oil-Dri Co. of America (ODC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on May 24th

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock opened at $77.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.35. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12 month low of $36.84 and a 12 month high of $79.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $105.67 million for the quarter.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

