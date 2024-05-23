Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $732,000 in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FERG. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Ferguson by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Ferguson by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 5.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Performance

NASDAQ FERG opened at $210.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.88. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $142.27 and a 1-year high of $224.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.74%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

