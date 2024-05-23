Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 114,401 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 155,780 shares.The stock last traded at $105.50 and had previously closed at $105.56.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.34 and its 200 day moving average is $94.91.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPA. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 52.7% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

