7,885 Shares in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the third quarter worth $1,549,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Concentrix by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 44,979 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,604,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,339,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Concentrix by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,131.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 239,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,053,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,679 shares of company stock worth $98,546. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Concentrix from $121.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

Concentrix Stock Down 1.7 %

CNXC stock opened at $61.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.35 and a 200-day moving average of $78.59. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.89 and a fifty-two week high of $106.10.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.95%.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

