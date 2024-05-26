Adam Storm Sells 6,880 Shares of Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) insider Adam Storm sold 6,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $11,214.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,327,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,149.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adam Storm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Adam Storm sold 29,443 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $50,053.10.

On Friday, May 17th, Adam Storm sold 12,739 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $24,841.05.

Wag! Group Stock Performance

Wag! Group stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. Wag! Group Co. has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wag! Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.60 million. Wag! Group had a negative return on equity of 553.34% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PET shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Wag! Group in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wag! Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Wag! Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wag! Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wag! Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wag! Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

Featured Stories

