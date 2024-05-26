Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 240 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2,327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 57,624 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 93,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 23,574 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Performance

RJF opened at $125.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.39. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $89.14 and a 1 year high of $131.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.22.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

