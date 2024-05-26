Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) COO Adam Noyes Buys 1,614 Shares

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) COO Adam Noyes purchased 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $13,638.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 321,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,796.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PBPB opened at $8.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.12 million, a PE ratio of 72.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03. Potbelly Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.80 million. Potbelly had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Potbelly Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBPB. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Potbelly in the 1st quarter valued at $5,820,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Potbelly by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 208,170 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in Potbelly in the 1st quarter valued at $2,208,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Potbelly by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 737,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 173,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Potbelly in the 4th quarter valued at $1,391,000. 72.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

