Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 199.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 992,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660,865 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.47% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $55,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,036,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,331 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,513,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,140 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,270,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,965 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,194,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,757,000 after purchasing an additional 839,454 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,923,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $61.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.77. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $62.55.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

