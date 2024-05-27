Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Raised to “Outperform” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$88.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$83.50.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TD. Scotiabank cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$92.00 to C$84.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$74.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$88.32.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 2.2 %
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.84 by C$0.20. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of C$13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8263052 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.45%.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
