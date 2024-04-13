iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after buying an additional 55,103 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of EFV stock opened at $53.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average of $51.04.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.