Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Codorus Valley Bancorp stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $215.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.55.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Codorus Valley Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 666.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 657.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 70.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.

